Lois L. Crandell
Lois L. Crandell, 87, of Littlestown, died Saturday, June 13, at Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital. She was the wife of Aldon W. Crandell for 63 years. Born Feb 1, 1933 in Littlestown, Lois was the daughter of the late Lester & Frauline (Asper) Cluck. She was a Littlestown High School graduate and was retired from Lincoln Intermediate after 20 years of employment. Prior to had been a realtor for M.E. Foltz Realtor and had also been employed with Windsor Shoe of Littlestown.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her two daughters, Faith M. Boyer & companion, Charles Campbell, of Thomasville and Delora K. Monn & Terry of Littlestown; her son, Rylan L. Crandell & Tina of Littlestown; her 6 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren; her brother Dennis Cluck of Silver Run and her sister Jean Farley of Littlestown. Lois was a member of Jehovah Witness of Paradise Congregation, Hanover. She loved sewing, gardening and spending time with her family.
Due to COVID-19, Funeral Service is private with Rainee Ruhlman officiating. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Memorials in Lois' name may be sent to her church @ 5 Paradise Court,
Hanover PA 17331.
