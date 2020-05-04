|
|
Lois W. Baty
Hanover - Lois Wurtz Baty, 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020, at her home.
Born on Tuesday, June 14, 1921, in Windsor, OH, she was the daughter of the late George S. and Eleanor Rawdon Wurtz. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, H. Bruce Baty, who died in 1996; and a sister, Georgia Wurtz Redding. Lois attended the Flora Stone Mather College of Western Reserve University, worked as a draughtsman for Pesco Products during World War II, and later served as the Executive Secretary for the Maryland Society of Professional Engineers for many years.
Lois, affectionately known to hundreds, if not thousands, as "Mom," fulfilled her expressed wish and final act of defiance by peacefully passing on in her own home of 27 years. Fiercely independent and never one to wish to be a burden, Lois lived on her own in her cottage at Homewood at Plum Creek, requiring only partial assistance until the final months of her life. Driving since the age of 12, she chose to relinquish her license and vehicle at the age of 96—84 years is long enough for anyone.
A lifelong adventurer and risk taker, Lois was an accomplished pilot, sailor, and recreational vehicle operator. As an aviatrix she first soloed in 1958 and went on later to compete with her husband in transcontinental air races organized by the Junior Chamber of Commerce. She was an active member of the Ninety-Nines, the international organization of licensed women pilots. Lois' membership is memorialized in the Museum of the Ninety-Nines in Oklahoma City, OK. As a sailor, she was an early member of the Lake Marburg Sailing Association at Codorus State Park where she was part of a sailing racing team known as the Turtle Twins. Later, Lois was an active member of the Glenmar Sailing Association in Baltimore where she, with her husband and others, ran the Wednesday night race series for the club for many years. In recognition of this, she was recognized by Glenmar as a life member.
With her late husband, Bruce, she continued a journey of exploration and adventure as they progressed through retired life traveling in their RV with a group of fellow RVers known to the grandkids as "Grandma's Pack." After Bruce's death, Lois continued to travel the highways of America on her own, driving her 38-foot Safari with car in tow. Lois finally gave up the RV for other means of travel, although the RV was spotted in Alaska by her son, who met the new owners. The RV was named "Lois" by them in her honor. "Lois," no doubt, continues to seek out adventure on her behalf. Never one to take off her adventure shoes, Lois continued to travel with her daughter to her favorite locations in the Southwest or to Prudence Island, RI, where she would sit and watch others sail across the bay. Lois also loved to cruise and took 2 cruises a year until a year before her death, when she managed only one—this time to San Juan with her daughter and two other friends. Lois was always up for a ride regardless if it be to Codorus, Hobby Lobby, or to a concert at a winery. Lois often said, "never ask a Rawdon to ride if you don't want them." Lois was also one who could sit still and take in the simple pleasures of life. She loved to watch the snow fall, a morning sunrise, or the way mist would roll across a valley.
An avid reader in her later years Lois is often recognized as single handedly keeping the hot cowboy romance novel industry afloat.
Lois was generous with both her time and wisdom. Lois volunteered from 1996-2013 with the Visiting Nurse Association of Hanover and Spring Grove, an organization that tended to both Bruce and her at the end of their lives. She was blessed with a sharp mind and a sharp wit, both of which remained with her to the end.
An untrained artisan, Lois's skill and craftsmanship in a variety of mediums is renowned. A talented seamstress, basket maker, cross-stitcher, and jewelry maker Lois has left hundreds of cherished pieces of work to her family and others. Lois' creativity continued to the end. Although her hands had failed her, her passion for design and color were realized in necklace designs laid out for completion mere days before her death.
Survivors include her daughter, Laurie A. Baty and her partner, Lisa Ann Sleith, of Alexandria, VA, a son, David B. Baty and his wife, Victoria, of Little River, SC, three grandchildren, Carina Baty Kelly and her husband, Matthew, Aaron Bruce Baty and his wife, Ursula, and Claire Brooke Fluharty and her husband Charles; and six great-grandchildren, McKenna Kelly, Caroline Kelly, Trevor Baty, Abigail Baty, Ella Baty, and Maxwell Fluharty.
In compliance with state and health directives during this time, a service to remember and celebrate Lois's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 Madison Street, Hanover, PA 17331 or by supporting a local business. We suggest Three Hogs BBQ, or La Cucina, two of Lois' favorite places. Tell Armando at La Cucina that Lois sent you.
