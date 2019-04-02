|
Loretta "Ann" Fritz
Gettysburg, PA - Loretta "Ann" Fritz, 79, of Gettysburg, PA died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born May 26, 1939 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of the late David L. and Lora A. (Martin) Baker.
Ms. Fritz was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg. She attended the Gettysburg Area School District with the Class of 1957. She worked at various places in the area including the Adams County National Bank, Westinghouse Corp, First National Bank of Fairfield, Farmers Bank, All First, and she retired from M&T Bank in 1999.
Ann is survived by her five daughters, Teresa A. Bush and her husband Rick, of Hanover, PA, Kimberly S. Carter and her partner Jerry Fahnestock, of Gardners, PA, Stacie L. Strine and her husband Brad, of Houston, TX, Jodie D. Slothour and her husband Raymond, of New Oxford, PA, Wendy L. Clapsaddle and her husband Ronald, of Gettysburg, PA, 11 grandchildren, four great grandchild, and two cousins, Lora Jean Greenwalt, of Waynesboro, PA and John Baer, of California. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Brian Speelman and son-in-law, Jac Carter.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg with Rev. Michael Allwein officiating. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the time of the service Thursday afternoon at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 2, 2019