Services
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2414
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Fritz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta "Ann" Fritz


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Loretta "Ann" Fritz Obituary
Loretta "Ann" Fritz

Gettysburg, PA - Loretta "Ann" Fritz, 79, of Gettysburg, PA died Sunday, March 31, 2019 at the Gettysburg Hospital.

Born May 26, 1939 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of the late David L. and Lora A. (Martin) Baker.

Ms. Fritz was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg. She attended the Gettysburg Area School District with the Class of 1957. She worked at various places in the area including the Adams County National Bank, Westinghouse Corp, First National Bank of Fairfield, Farmers Bank, All First, and she retired from M&T Bank in 1999.

Ann is survived by her five daughters, Teresa A. Bush and her husband Rick, of Hanover, PA, Kimberly S. Carter and her partner Jerry Fahnestock, of Gardners, PA, Stacie L. Strine and her husband Brad, of Houston, TX, Jodie D. Slothour and her husband Raymond, of New Oxford, PA, Wendy L. Clapsaddle and her husband Ronald, of Gettysburg, PA, 11 grandchildren, four great grandchild, and two cousins, Lora Jean Greenwalt, of Waynesboro, PA and John Baer, of California. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Brian Speelman and son-in-law, Jac Carter.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg with Rev. Michael Allwein officiating. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the time of the service Thursday afternoon at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now