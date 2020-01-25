Services
Hanover - Loretta M. Nace, 93, passed away at the Brethren Home Community on Friday, January 24, 2020. Born in Green Springs, PA, the daughter of the late Claude R. Nace and Ida N. (Emlet) Nace. A graduate of the Hanover High School Class of 1944, she was tax collector for Berwick Township for 43 years, retiring at the age of 87. A member of the Hanover B.P.O.E. Elks, the Hanover VFW and volunteer at the Adam's County Office of Aging. Active in the Hanover Soroptimist Club and past President of the Hanover Venture Club. Proud of her bookkeeping skills, she worked many years for O.H. Hostetter and Hostetter Construction.

She was predeceased by brothers, Paul (Polk) Krug, Gerald L. (Squire) Nace and Roger (Bill) Nace and two infant brothers. She is survived by a sister-in-law Lorraine Nace, Hanover, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Private graveside services will be conducted at the convenience of the family.

Loretta was a true animal lover and especially fond of cats. Donations can be made in her honor to your local S.P.C.A.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
