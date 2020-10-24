Loretta Smith
McSherrystown - Loretta A. "Peg" Smith, age 87, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Hanover Hospital. She was the loving wife of John W. "Lut" Smith; together they shared over 67 years of marriage.
Peg was born in McSherrystown on August 23, 1933 and was the daughter of the late John Smith and Kathleen (McKonley) Smith. She graduated from Eichelberger High School and worked as a tax preparer for many years prior to retiring. She loved reading, music, playing the piano and taking trips to the beach. Peg was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and she cherished the time she spent with her grandsons and great grandsons.
In addition to her husband John; she is survived by her son Tony Smith and his wife Donna of McSherrystown; her son-in-law Wade Harlacher of Gettysburg; her grandsons Ryan and his wife Marie, Jerrod and his wife Emily, Ty and his wife Suzie and Scott and his wife Carolyn and her great grandsons Leland, Rowan and Brian. She is also survived by her sisters Donna Nace and her husband Dean, Linda Wentz and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Donna Harlacher and her sister Bonnie Dell.
Services and Interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of McSherrystown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Delone Catholic High School, 140 S. Oxford Ave., McSherrystown PA 17344.
