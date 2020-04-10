|
Lori A. Rummel
McSherrystown - Lori A. Rummel, 49, of McSherrystown, entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the York Hospital. She was the fiancé of Todd A. Craig of McSherrystown.
Born October 18, 1970 in Hanover, she was the daughter of Terry L. Brendle and Rosalind L. (Reiker) Brendle of Hanover.
Lori was employed at Teamzila in McSherrystown, and was a graduate of Empire Beauty School. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her children.
Surviving in addition to her parents and fiancé are two children, Ashley N. Rummel and fiancé Matthew E. Ness of Hanover, and Megan E. Rummel of McSherrystown; seven siblings, Lisa M. May and husband Robert of New Oxford, Scott A. Brendle of Hanover, Troy M. Brendle and fiancé Denise E. Crone of Glenville, Heather Kindon and husband Mark of York Springs, Jennifer R. Brendle and fiancé Barry L. Sullivan of East Berlin, Jaclynn N. Allen and fiancé Andrew Jones of Dover, and Kayla E. Kelley and husband Patrick of New Hampshire; a grandchild on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Contributions in memory of Lori may be made to , 1004 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020