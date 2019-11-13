|
Lori H. Uhl
Glenville - On November 11, 2019, Lori H. Uhl, 59, passed away at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. She was the loving wife of Werner Uhl for 20 years. Lori was born on August 31, 1960 in York to Faye (Young) and the late John Hershey.
She was a 1978 graduate of Kennard-Dale High School, where she was also a member of the varsity volleyball team. Lori went on to graduate from Penn State with a degree in Social Work. While there, she was on staff for the school newspaper, the Collegian.
Lori was a very resourceful, selfless person, who never asked for anything. She was a member of the Calvary Assembly of God, which is now the Captivate Community Church in Hanover. She was avid Penn State fan, to the extent that for three years, she and her husband, Werner, would drive four hours each way to be ushers for football games. Lori had worked with people with disabilities for a long time, and she also gave piano lessons to kids. She loved dogs and in her spare time, enjoyed reading and writing.
She is survived by her husband; two children, Clarhens Uhl and his wife, Akai, and Hannah Uhl; her mother, Faye Hershey; two grandchildren, Shannea and Kimya Williams; siblings, Jale Ramsey and husband Doug and Mark Hershey and wife Felicia Knightly; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father; and one brother, Scott Maxwell Hershey.
Public viewing will be on Monday, November 18, from 11am until a funeral service begins at 1pm at Prospect United Methodist Church-Gatchelville, 8 Orchard Road, New Park. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name are strongly recommended to the Source of Life Ministry, c/o Jacques Merine, Founder, P.O. Box 96, Hanover, PA 17331, which helps impoverished families in Haiti. Please make a notation that it is in memory of Lori H. Uhl.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019