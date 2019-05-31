Services
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lottie Trone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lottie Trone


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lottie Trone Obituary
Lottie Trone

Spring Grove - Lottie I. (Myers) Trone, age 94, passed away on May 28, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Stewart A. Trone, who passed away in 2001.

Lottie was born in Codorus Township on January 2, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Esther (Kessler) Myers. Retired from AMP for over 30 years, she enjoyed quilting, sewing, mall walking with her sisters and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters Joan Hersh and husband Myrl, Kay Edris and husband Harold and Susan Howes; her son Ray A. Trone; 13 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Gordon, Mervin, and Jack Myers; her sisters Mae Behler, Geraldine Keener, Joyce Kessler and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Eloise Myers and Grace Moul.

Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on Monday June 3rd at 11:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Pastor Allison Bowlan officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10-11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately by the family at Jefferson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster PA 17604 or Spring Grove Fire Co., Friendship Hose Co., #1, 75 S. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362.

www.beckfunerals.com
Published in Evening Sun from May 31 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
Download Now