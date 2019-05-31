Lottie Trone



Spring Grove - Lottie I. (Myers) Trone, age 94, passed away on May 28, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the loving wife of the late Stewart A. Trone, who passed away in 2001.



Lottie was born in Codorus Township on January 2, 1925 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Esther (Kessler) Myers. Retired from AMP for over 30 years, she enjoyed quilting, sewing, mall walking with her sisters and spending time with her family and grandchildren.



She is survived by her daughters Joan Hersh and husband Myrl, Kay Edris and husband Harold and Susan Howes; her son Ray A. Trone; 13 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Gordon, Mervin, and Jack Myers; her sisters Mae Behler, Geraldine Keener, Joyce Kessler and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Eloise Myers and Grace Moul.



Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on Monday June 3rd at 11:00 AM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove with Pastor Allison Bowlan officiating. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10-11 AM at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately by the family at Jefferson Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster PA 17604 or Spring Grove Fire Co., Friendship Hose Co., #1, 75 S. Main St., Spring Grove PA 17362.



