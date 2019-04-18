Louis DePalma



Hanover - Louis DePalma, of Hanover, PA, formerly of Mechanicsburg, PA, entered God's eternal care on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Hanover Hall Nursing Center with his loving family by his side.



Born August 3, 1931 in Roseto, PA, he was the son of Anzelmo and Loretta (DePamphilis) DePalma. Louis was the loving husband of Joanne (Sepp) DePalma with whom he shared 62 years of marriage.



Louis was a veteran, having served his country proudly in the United States Air Force. During his active duty in England, he had the privilege of witnessing the Queen's coronation. Louis graduated from Bangor High School and attended Churchman Business College. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mechanicsburg, PA for 58 years before joining the parish of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hanover, PA. He was also a member of the Dillsburg VFW, the American Legion Post #14 of Hanover, and the Mechanicsburg Club.



Louis worked as an accountant for the Department of Labor and Industry and then as an insurance agent for Metropolitan Life. He retired from Met-Life after 25 years of service.



Louis loved the Hanover Family YMCA environment where he exercised regularly. He was an avid golfer and would willingly share stories of his lifetime achievement scoring five holes-in-one. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, bowling, and gardening, but his greatest passion was spending time with family.



In addition to his loving wife, Joanne, Louis is survived by his children, LouAnn Kopenhaver and husband Michael of Hanover, Lisa Miller and husband Brandon of Sparta, NJ, and Michael DePalma and wife Sondra of Hanover. Louis was known as PopPop to his grandchildren, Ryan and wife Elise, Lindsay and fiancé Dewon, Hannah, and Cole. He is also survived by one brother, John of Bangor, PA and was preceded in death by three brothers, Daniel, Cosimo, and Anthony, and one sister, Anna.



Anyone meeting Louis soon learned that although short in stature, his heart was huge. Many embraced his "thumbs up" attitude, his broad smile, and his compassion for people and life. As an engaged listener and encouraging supporter, he has been and will continue to be an inspiration to his family.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 pm, Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA with Monsignor James M. Lyons as celebrant. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:30-12:30, Monday April 22, 2019 at the church. A private burial ceremony will take place at a later time at St. Vincent Catholic Church Cemetery, Hanover, PA.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Louis to the Hanover YMCA "Kids Come First" Program, 500 N. George Street, Hanover, PA 17331.



The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.