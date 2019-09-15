Services
Louis Herman Talbert Sr.


1921 - 2019
Louis Herman Talbert Sr. Obituary
Louis Herman Talbert, Sr.

Hanover - Louis Herman Talbert, Sr., 98, of Hanover, PA passed peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at the Hanover Hall in Hanover, PA. Born March 14, 1921 in Owings Mills, MD he was the husband of the late Bettie Ruth Martin Talbert.

Years ago, Louis was a self-employed carpenter and also a caretaker and chauffeur for the late Redman Stewart. He was a life member of the Moose in McSherrystown, PA.

He is survived by his daughter; Bonnie Lee Couch of Michigan and son in law; Wesley F. Eyler, Sr. of Hanover, PA., 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by children, Sharon Ann Eyler and Louis Talbert, Jr.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019 at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Dr., Manchester, MD from 3-5 and 7-9pm. where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10am. Interment to follow in LakeView Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
