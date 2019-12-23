|
Louise T. Geppi
Hanover - Louise T. Geppi, 91, formerly of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at West Melbourne Health and Rehabilitation Center in West Melbourne, FL.
Born on Monday, December 3, 1928 in Baltimore, MD, she was a daughter of the late Emilio and Marie Tamburo Merani. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Vincent A. Geppi, Sr., who died in 2018; a brother; and a sister. A member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Louise enjoyed playing Bingo.
Survivors include two children, Rosalia Liberto and her husband, Salvatore, of Baltimore, MD and Vincent A. Geppi, Jr. of Melbourne, FL; three grandchildren, Vincent A. Geppi, III, Christopher Liberto, and Angelina Seeds; and nine great-grandchildren.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM Friday, December 27, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover by The Rev. Matthew Morelli. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5055 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019