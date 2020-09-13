1/1
Lt. Colonel Michael Ralph Sullivan
1944 - 2020
Lt. Colonel Michael Ralph Sullivan, age 75, of New Braunfels, Texas, formerly of Hanover, PA, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020, at Methodist Stone Oak Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. He was born May 16, 1944, in Washington, DC, the son of the late John E. and Leonobel (Billie) Sullivan. His family later moved to Hanover, PA.

Michael graduated from South Western High School in Hanover, PA. He received his bachelors' degree from the University of Maryland and his master's degree from U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.

Michael joined the Army in 1964 serving two tours in the Vietnam War. He worked in many countries in Military Intelligence including helping to form the Delta Force. Michael's final tour was at the Pentagon ending in 1989. He honorably served 24 years to the rank of Lt. Colonel. For his honorable service to this country, he was awarded many military decorations. The highest honors being the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, and Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters.

Michael did much as a Scoutmaster and helped his son, Brett, earn his Eagle Scout. Following retirement from the Army, Michael lived in Denver, CO and then San Antonio, TX where he worked for Legal Shield. He and his wife, Carol, were very involved with their church, Oakwood Baptist. In his retirement, he enjoyed reading, golf, discussions on current world events, and spending time with family and friends.

Michael is survived by his loving wife Carol Sullivan of New Braunfels, Texas, two children: Sean M. Sullivan and wife Kathy of North East, MD; Brett M. Sullivan of San Antonio, TX; two grandchildren, Samuel and Katelyn; brother Timothy L. Sullivan and wife, Janice of Valparaiso, IN; and sister, Bonnie J. Frock and husband John of Littlestown, PA. Michael was predeceased by his brother, Patrick D. Sullivan. Michael was followed in death most recently by his brother, John L. Sullivan, Ranger, GA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be at the discretion of the family. Full military honors will be provided.

Published in Evening Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
