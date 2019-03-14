Services
Murphy Funeral Home Inc
501 Ridge Ave
Mc Sherrystown, PA 17344
(717) 637-6945
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
1937 - 2019
Lucille M. Rohrbaugh Obituary
Hanover - Lucille M. Rohrbaugh, 82, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Pappus House in York. She was the wife of Glenn L. Rohrbaugh who died February 2, 2014.

Born February 7, 1937 in Spring Grove, she was the daughter of Erastus and Hattie (Shearer) Runk.

Lucy retired from the VNA of Hanover as a Home Health Aid. She worked at Whislers Dry Cleaners in Hanover for many years prior to her employment with the VNA. She was a member of Trinity UCC in Hanover and was a 1955 graduate of Spring Grove High School. Lucy was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed gardening, bingo, playing cards and spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving is one daughter, Julie M. Fuller and husband Jay of Hanover; three grandchildren, Kari Eiker and husband Jason, Laura Wagner and husband Todd and Cassie Smith and husband Tony; six great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Makenzie, Austin, Brynlee, Emma and Elijah and one brother, Dean Runk of York. She was preceded in death by three siblings, Dolores Runk, Anna Mae Fair and Marlyn Runk.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown with Rev. Andrew Knisely officiating. Burial will follow in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received Saturday 10:00 a.m. to the time of the service at the funeral home.

Contributions in memory of Lucy may be made to Golden Visions Adult Day Care, 250 Fame Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331 or Pappus House, 253 Cherry Street, York, PA 17402.

Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 14, 2019
