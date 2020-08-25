1/1
Luther G. Rider
1936 - 2020
Luther G. Rider

Chambersburg - Luther Glenn Rider, age 83 of Chambersburg, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born November 12, 1936 in Highland Township, Adams County, PA, the son of the late Glenn M. and O. Virginia (Brewer) Rider.

Luther graduated in the Class of 1954 from Biglerville High School. He served in the US Air Force. He owned and operated Rider Nationwide Insurance Company. Luther was a life member of Biglerville Fire Company, life member of DAV, member of American Legion Post 262 in Biglerville and member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Biglerville.

Luther is survived by his two daughters, Barbara M. (Jim) Deatherage of McKinney, TX and Kathy (Flip) Steinour of Lancaster, PA; two sons, Douglas (Diane) Rider of Biglerville and Michael (Roxanne) Rider of Harrisonburg, VA; two sisters, Ruth Ann Culp of New Oxford and Mary Kathryn "Kass" Rider of Gettysburg; 13 grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren.

Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 28 at Dugan Funeral Home with Pastor Christopher Frye officiating. A Public Viewing will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Biglerville Cemetery with Adams County Allied Veterans providing military honors. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.








Published in Evening Sun from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Dugan Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Dugan Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Dugan Funeral Home, Inc.
111 South Main Street
Bendersville, PA 17306
(717) 677-8215
