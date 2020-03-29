|
Lydia S. Yox
Hanover - Lydia S. Yox, 96, of Hanover, passed on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover. She was the wife of Calvin V. Yox, with whom she shared 53 years of marriage.
Born May 18, 1923 in Buladean, NC., she was the daughter of Alaska and Minnie (Hill) Street.
Lydia was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hanover. In her former years she worked in the clerical field at different companies, including Black and Decker. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving is her son, George I. Merryman and wife Pat of Hanover; son-in-law, David Jenkins of FL; two step-children, Vicki M. Wolf and husband Bill of Westminster, MD and Susan L. Kirby and husband Wes of Finksburg, MD; twelve grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Velma Beal of Hanover. She was preceded in death by her daughter Claudia Jenkins and ten siblings.
Due to the present guidelines for the Covid-19 outbreak, a Private Graveside Service will be held at St. Vincent Cemetery, Hanover, with Rev. Joseph F. Gotwalt officiating. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lydia may be made to the Gabriel Project, c/o St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
Published in Evening Sun from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020