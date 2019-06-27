Lyman D. Schwartz



Gettysburg - Lyman D. Schwartz, 75, of Gettysburg, PA, was ushered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on the morning of June 24th, 2019.



Born June 24, 1944 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late Luther M. and Violet V. (Hawbaker) Schwartz. Lyman was the loving husband of Phyllis D. (Dutterer) Schwartz with whom he shared 51 years of marriage.



Lyman was a 1962 graduate of Gettysburg High School. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served his Country proudly during the Vietnam War.



Mr. Schwartz was the owner and operator of Schwartz's Furniture Galleries in Gettysburg for 42 years and Hanover for 10 years.



Lyman was a member of Faith Community Bible Church, Westminster, MD. He was a board member of the Child Evangelism Fellowship of Adams County for 25 years, and was recently made a 'Member Emeritus'. He enjoyed playing the piano, restoring John Deere tractors, and especially being with his family.



In addition to his wife Phyllis, Lyman is survived by his children, Jenny S. Gross and husband Jason of Glenville, PA, Ellen R. Gilman and husband John of Annapolis, MD, Paul M. Schwartz and wife Rebecca of Gettysburg, PA, nine grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ian, Lane, Wyatt, Landon, Logan, Caleb, Rachel, and Levi, one brother, Ronald Schwartz of New Oxford, PA and one sister, Cheryl Weaver of Gettysburg, PA. He was preceded in death by one sister, Olwyn Weant.



A funeral service to celebrate and remember Lyman's life will be held 11 AM, Friday June 28, 2019 at Faith Community Bible Church, 3819 Old Hanover Road, Westminster, MD, with his Pastor the Rev. Garry Wilt officiating. Burial will be in Emmanuel Baust Church Cemetery, Taneytown, MD. Viewings and times to share memories with the family will be held from 6-8 PM, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA as well as from 10- 11 AM, Friday, June 28, 2019 at the church. The Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail will provide Military Honors.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Adams County, 121 West York Street, Biglerville, PA 17307.



The family has entrusted the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., Hanover, PA with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary