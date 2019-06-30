Lynda E. Utz



Hanover - Lynda E. Utz, 72, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Sunday, June 23, 2019 at York Hospital with her loving family by her side.



Born April 24, 1947, in Chase, MD, she was the daughter of Mary (Hauf) Langkam and the late John L. Langkam. Lynda was the loving wife of William H. Utz with whom she shared fifty-four years of marriage.



Lynda was a 1965 graduate of North Carroll High School. She was a homemaker and enjoyed traveling, spending time at the family cabin, reading, playing scrabble, and loved being around her grandkids.



Lynda was a member St. David's United Church of Christ, Hanover, PA.



In addition to her loving husband, William, Lynda is survived by her children, William H. Utz, Jr. and wife Kelly, Robert L. Utz and wife Susan, and Russell L. Utz, all of Hanover, PA; four grandchildren, Billy and fiancée Brooke, Kandi, Montana, and R.J.; and four brothers, John Langkam, Rusty Langkam, Fred Langkam, and George Langkam; and two sisters, Cathy Day, and Pat Campbell. She was preceded in death by a brother, Douglas Langkam.



A memorial service to celebrate and remember Lynda will be held 12:00 PM, Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. David's UCC, 142 Hobart Road, Hanover, PA with her pastor, Rev. Scott A. Sager officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM, Monday, July 8, 2019 at the church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lynda's memory may be made to St. David's UCC, 142 Hobart Road, Hanover, PA 17331.



The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.