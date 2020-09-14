Lynn L. Brillhart



Hanover - Lynn L. Brillhart, 74, of Hanover entered into God's eternal care on Monday, September 1, 2020. He was the loving companion of Nancy L. King.



Born November 29, 1945 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Lester L. and Vivian A. (Kopp) Brillhart.



He is survived by his sisters, Vicki (Larry) Schuchart; Jane (Mark) Fortino and a nephew Cory Schuchart, all of Hanover.



Daughters, Stephanie (Joseph) Drago of Florida and Angela (Nick) Freeze of Hanover and four grandchildren.



Lynn was a member of the St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Hanover. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He worked at The Brethren Home in New Oxford for 19 yrs. where he was the Laundry Supervisor until his retirement in 2012. He loved the outdoors and spending time with his companion; gardening, traveling, hunting and fishing. He was a lifetime member of the McSherrystown Fish & Game and an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching the Orioles, Ravens, Penn State and Nascar.



Following cremation a private service will be held at a later date.









