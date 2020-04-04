Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Lynnette K. Meckley

Lynnette K. Meckley Obituary
Lynnette K. Meckley

Hanover - Lynnette K. Meckley, 65, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA.

Born October 1, 1954 in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of Burnell E. Meckley and the late Janet L. (Folmer) Meckley.

Lynnette was a 1972 graduate of Hanover High School and attended business school. She worked for Hanover House and then Hanover Foods and was also a teacher's aide with the LIU.

Lynnette was a member of the New Hope Faith Community Church, Hanover, PA.

Lynnette loved her dog, Snuggles, and enjoyed doing cross stitch, reading, camping, and visiting Cape May, NJ.

Lynnette is survived by her nieces, Kari L. Eiker and husband Jason of Gettysburg, PA, and Laura A. Wagner and husband Todd of Glenville, PA, and great-nieces and great-nephew, Gabriella, Makenzie, Austin, and Brynlee. She was preceded in death by a brother, Daryl C. Meckley, and a sister, Brenda K. Meckley.

Services for Lynnette will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA. A memorial service for Lynnette will be held at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Lynnette may be made to the New Hope Faith Community Church, 33 Sunday Drive, Hanover, PA 17331, or to the Adams County S.P.C.A., 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
