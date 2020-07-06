Lynwood Hewitt
Hanover - Lynwood A. "Woody" Hewitt, 68, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover. He was the loving husband of Marianne D. Trimmer.
Born February 23, 1952 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Herman and Annabelle (Craumer) Hewitt.
Woody served his county as a US Navy corpsman during the Vietnam War; he was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. Woody was an avid Orioles fan and loved cats and dogs, he had many pets. In his free time Mr. Hewitt enjoyed crab fishing on the Chesapeake Bay and hunting.
In addition to his wife, Woody is survived by children, Karrie Rutter of Hanover, Nickole Hewitt and her wife Brandi of Syracuse, NY, Tonya Rowland of Hanover; stepchildren, Sara Bollinger and her fiancé Justin of New Oxford, Adam Horton and his partner Nataya of Hanover; grandchildren, Donovan Rowland, Casey Rutter, Waylon Horton; three great grandchildren and a sister, Deanna Senft of Hanover.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hewitt was preceded in death by a brother, Laverne Ralph Grove.
A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA. There will be no public services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Adams County SPCA 11 Goldenville Road Gettysburg PA 17325.
