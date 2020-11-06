1/1
Mabel C. Leese
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mabel C. Leese

Mabel C. Leese, 106, of Silver Run, died Thursday, Nov 5, at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover. She was the widow of Roy D. Leese who died Nov 1, 2002. Born Aug 23, 1914 in Silver Run, Mabel was the daughter of the late Milton & Mary Jane (Myers) Myers. She had been employed with Feeser's Canning Factory of Silver Run and also cleaned homes and worked on the family farm.

Surviving are her sons, Melvin E. Leese & Donna of Hanover and Earl E. Leese of Gettysburg; daughter-in-law, Brenda J. Leese of Littlestown; son-in-law, Dennis Hare of Gettysburg; her 9 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 8 great, great grandchildren. Mabel was predeceased by her daughter Shirley Hare, her son Donald Leese and her sister, Mary Harman. She was a member of St. Mary's Lutheran Church, Silver Run.

Mabel enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. She loved her flowers and spending time with her family.

Funeral Service is Wednesday, Nov 11, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. Linda Fernandez and The Rev. Dr. H. Lee Brumback,III officiating. Viewing is Wednesday 10-11 A.M. at the funeral home. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed with masks being worn and social distancing. Interment is in St. Mary's Cemetery, Silver Run. Memorials in Mabel's name may be sent to her church @ 3978 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by EveningSun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved