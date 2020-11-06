Mabel C. Leese
Mabel C. Leese, 106, of Silver Run, died Thursday, Nov 5, at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover. She was the widow of Roy D. Leese who died Nov 1, 2002. Born Aug 23, 1914 in Silver Run, Mabel was the daughter of the late Milton & Mary Jane (Myers) Myers. She had been employed with Feeser's Canning Factory of Silver Run and also cleaned homes and worked on the family farm.
Surviving are her sons, Melvin E. Leese & Donna of Hanover and Earl E. Leese of Gettysburg; daughter-in-law, Brenda J. Leese of Littlestown; son-in-law, Dennis Hare of Gettysburg; her 9 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 8 great, great grandchildren. Mabel was predeceased by her daughter Shirley Hare, her son Donald Leese and her sister, Mary Harman. She was a member of St. Mary's Lutheran Church, Silver Run.
Mabel enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening. She loved her flowers and spending time with her family.
Funeral Service is Wednesday, Nov 11, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. Linda Fernandez and The Rev. Dr. H. Lee Brumback,III officiating. Viewing is Wednesday 10-11 A.M. at the funeral home. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed with masks being worn and social distancing. Interment is in St. Mary's Cemetery, Silver Run. Memorials in Mabel's name may be sent to her church @ 3978 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD 21158. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
