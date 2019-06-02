|
|
Mabel J. Gregory
New Oxford - Mabel J. (Arthur) Gregory, 90, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at The Brethren Home Community. She was the wife of the late Elmer A. Gregory, her husband of 67 years, who died February 2, 2015.
Mabel was born September 5, 1928, in Webster Springs, WV, the daughter of the late David and Corda (Davis) Arthur.
Mabel attended Rosedale Baptist Church in Rosedale, MD, and loved spending time with her family. She was an outstanding cook, and enjoyed traveling, reading and word search puzzles.
Mabel is survived by a son, Kent A. Gregory of New Oxford, a daughter, Donna G. Lehigh and her husband John of Union Bridge, MD, three grandchildren, Tammy Beck, Andrea Kvech, and Adam Phipps, eight great grandchildren, and two brothers, Glenn Arthur of Litchfield, OH and George Arthur of Berea, OH. She was predeceased by two sisters, Hazel Cutlip and Edra Butcher.
Funeral services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams Co. SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 2, 2019