Services
Feiser Funeral Home
302 Lincoln Way West
New Oxford, PA 17350
(717) 624-7261
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel J. Gregory


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mabel J. Gregory Obituary
Mabel J. Gregory

New Oxford - Mabel J. (Arthur) Gregory, 90, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at The Brethren Home Community. She was the wife of the late Elmer A. Gregory, her husband of 67 years, who died February 2, 2015.

Mabel was born September 5, 1928, in Webster Springs, WV, the daughter of the late David and Corda (Davis) Arthur.

Mabel attended Rosedale Baptist Church in Rosedale, MD, and loved spending time with her family. She was an outstanding cook, and enjoyed traveling, reading and word search puzzles.

Mabel is survived by a son, Kent A. Gregory of New Oxford, a daughter, Donna G. Lehigh and her husband John of Union Bridge, MD, three grandchildren, Tammy Beck, Andrea Kvech, and Adam Phipps, eight great grandchildren, and two brothers, Glenn Arthur of Litchfield, OH and George Arthur of Berea, OH. She was predeceased by two sisters, Hazel Cutlip and Edra Butcher.

Funeral services and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams Co. SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now