Madeline E. Hoover
New Oxford - Madeline E. "Mattie" (Stambaugh) Hoover, 86, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Transitions Healthcare. She was the wife of Richard M. Hoover, her husband of 69 years.
Mattie was born December 2, 1932, in York Co., the daughter of the late Charles E. and Mary A. (Huff) Stambaugh.
Mattie was a member of Heidlersburg United Brethren Church of Christ, and was a quality control manager at Winter Garden's Quality Food, Inc.
In addition to her husband Dick, Mattie is survived by her children, Charles R. Hoover and his wife Julie, of New Oxford, Debra J. Kohler and her husband Richard, of East Berlin, and Gary M. Hoover and his wife Shirl, of New Oxford, seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one great great grandson, and three sisters, Darlene Stiffler of Shrewsbury, Alda Noel of New Oxford, and Ina Rummel of Brodbecks. She was predeceased by a daughter, Karen E. Hoover, a son, Terry L. Hoover, a brother, Patrick Stambaugh, and three sisters, Betty Laughman, Anna Mae Holler, and Merry Carter.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10 AM, at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Craig Loewen officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Spring Grove. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-8 PM. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on May 30, 2019