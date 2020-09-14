Madeline Warner
Taneytown, MD - Mamie Madeline Warner, 95, of Taneytown, MD, died peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster. Born August 10, 1925 in Frederick County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Alva (Eyler) Fogle. She was the beloved wife of the late George Kenneth Warner, Sr. They were married for 50 years.
Madeline was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked at Cambridge Rubber Company on the assembly line for many years until it closed. She was a long-time member of Grace United Church of Christ in Taneytown. She taught an adult Sunday School class there many years ago. Madeline enjoyed baking, reading, attending church services and activities, telling stories, and spending time with her family, especially at family get-togethers.
Surviving are her son, George "Sam" Warner, Jr. and wife Peggy of Taneytown; daughter, Joan Rodkey of Taneytown; sister, Isabelle Falcone of Silver Spring; grandchildren, Tina Brauning, Rhonda Atwell and husband Mike, and Maurice Warner and wife Tiffany, all of Taneytown, and Robin DeGroft and husband Jamie of Cave City, KY; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Ashton, Riley, Curtis, Lydia, Leah, and Victoria; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by 8 of her siblings, Harry Fogle, Marie Fogle, Oscar Fogle, Sr., Arabelle Valentine, Floyd Fogle, Sr., William Fogle, Mary Ann Buffington, and Thomas Fogle, Sr.; son-in-law, Ronald Rodkey; and grandson-in-law, Eric Brauning.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 17th at Grace UCC Cemetery in Taneytown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Church of Christ, 49 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com
.