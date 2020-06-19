Mae P. Kopp
Macon, GA - Mae P. (Bailey) Kopp, 95, died on June 18, 2020 in Macon, Georgia where she resided for the past 26 years. She was the wife of the late Richard L. Kopp who died on May 20, 1974. They were married for 30 years and raised their family in Lancaster, PA.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jerome Cletus Bailey and Patricia (Hems) Bailey of York, PA. Growing up in West York, PA, she graduated from West York High School in 1943.
Mae worked at Hamilton Watch Company and C.Y. Tanger & Son in Lancaster, PA.
Mrs. Kopp was a former member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ, Lancaster, PA and Park Memorial United Methodist Church, Macon, GA. She had a love of angels and had many throughout her home.
Mae is survived by two daughters Patricia Kopp Ostroff and husband Norman in Southampton, PA and Barbara Kopp Jordan and husband Richard in Macon GA and 2 grandsons, Eric Keller and wife Heather in Newtown, PA and Christopher Ostroff and wife Kate in Los Angeles, CA. Mae had a sister deceased; Nancy Bain of Hillsborough, N.C. She is also survived by 3 great grandsons, Isaac, Abraham & Malachi Keller in Newtown, PA.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
