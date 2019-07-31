|
|
Mae Tracy
Glenville - Mae E. (Bolton) Tracy, age 95, passed away on July 26, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late Gerald L. Tracy who passed away in 2003.
Mae was born in Paradise Township on October 7, 1923 and was the daughter of the late Charles T. and Charlotte R. (Drawbaugh) Bolton. She graduated from William Penn High School. She was the co-owner of Trachaven Kennels in Glenville for 45 years, where she and her late husband had national recognition for their skills in dog training through the Pennsylvania Field Trial Association. She was also a faithful and the oldest member of Black Rock Church of the Brethren.
Mae is survived by her sons Gerald Tracy, and George Tracy; her daughters Joy Shaffer, and Christie Eisenhart; her 11 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Phyllis Munchel. She was preceded in death by her brothers Charles and Richard; her sisters Mary Ruth and Nancy Atkinson; and her grandson. Mae will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great friend. She loved her family, God, and church.
A funeral service in celebration of Mae's life will be held on Friday at 11:00AM at Black Rock Church of the Brethren with Pastor Brandon Grady officiating. She will be laid to rest, following the service, next to her husband at Marburg Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 5:00-7:00PM at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc, 175 N. Main St. Spring Grove PA 17362, and on Friday from 10:00-11:00AM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mae's memory can be made to Black Rock Church of the Brethren, 3864 Glenville Rd, Glenville, PA 17329.
Published in Evening Sun from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019