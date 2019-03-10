|
Mancil Everett "Whitey" "Buck" Bible
Littlestown - Mancil Everett "Whitey" "Buck" Bible, 87, of Littlestown, died Friday, March 8, at his home. He was the husband of Nancy Lou (Simpson) Bible for 67 years. Born Nov 29, 1931 in Teterton, WV, Whitey was the son of the late Brosie H. & Elsie (Harper) Bible. He was retired in 1994 from Hanover Shoe Company.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons: Carl E. Bible & Jackie of Spring Grove; Jesse R. Bible & Pam of Highland, CA; his daughters: Kathy J. Page & Tom of Littlestown; Jackie L. Chrismer & Charles Woodley of Carlisle; his 9 grandchildren: Kristy Golden, Kelly Harner, Timothy Chrismer, Jr. and Lisa Milhimes, all of Littlestown; Michael Bible of Spring Grove; Jesse Bible of Millerstown, Corey Tomassini of Hanover and Casey & Tiffany Bible of California; his 14 great grandchildren; his sisters: Norma Bair of Littlestown; Jean Shultz of Gettysburg; Ann Smeltzer of Orrtanna and Faye Stottlemyer of WV. Buck was predeceased by his son, Thomas Wayne Bible. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Littlestown; Littlestown FOE and a life member of Littlestown Fish & Game Assoc. Buck enjoyed hunting, woodworking, making grandfather clocks and spending time with his family.
Funeral Service is Thurs, March 14, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with The Rev. Rebecca Ajer Frantz officiating. Viewing is 10-11 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment is in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Littlestown. Memorials in Mancil's name may be sent to: Too Much of a Good Thing (Cat Spaying/Neutering), W. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Mar. 10, 2019