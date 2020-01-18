|
Marc A. Rhodes
Hanover - Marc A. Rhodes, 42, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his home.
Born November 9, 1977 in Hanover, he was the son of Stephen B. and Mary E. (Wagner) Rhodes of Hanover.
Marc was a licensed Plumber. He was a 1997 graduate of New Oxford High School and a graduate of the Pennsylvania School of Technology, Williamsport. Marc enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his parents are two siblings, Shane Rhodes of Hanover and Cary Rhodes and companion Grant Benoit of Denver, CO; a nephew Connor Rhodes; his best friend, Kim Warner and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by a sister, Erin Rhodes; grandparents, Gene and Helena Wagner and William and Aurelia Rhodes and his canine buddy, Jack.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown. Burial will be private. Friends and relatives will be received Wednesday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. to the time of the service.
Contributions in memory of Marc may be made the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or Adams County Library, 140 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Evening Sun from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020