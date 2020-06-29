Margaret E. Kile
Petersburg - Margaret "Peggy Sue" Kile, 79, of Petersburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born April 14, 1941, in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Linus P. and Martha (Kuhn) Noel. She was the wife of the late James F. Kile of Petersburg, WV.
Margaret is survived by a daughter, Catherine (Noel) Weaver and her husband Charles of Hanover, a son, Richard L. Gebhart and his wife Mary of Hanover, three grandchildren, Amanda S. Griffin and Mark W. Gebhart, both of Hanover, and Jennifer L. (Gebhart) Warzala of New Oxford, and four great grandchildren, Lamont J. Griffin, Jr, Elijah E. Griffin, and Aaliyah J. Griffin, all of Lawrenceville, GA, and Rylan Theodore Warzala of New Oxford.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery in York Springs. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.