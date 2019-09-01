Services
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret E. Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret E. Scott Obituary
Margaret E. Scott

Hanover - Margaret E. Scott, age 93, died on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Care in Hanover, PA. She was born in Decatur, IN on November 11, 1925 to Rev. Arthur and Meta (Starke) Hinz and was the youngest of three children.

After graduating from high school, she joined the FBI in Cleveland during WW II as a stenographer. After the War, she met her husband, Dr. Robert Scott, at a Veterans Club. They were married on February 28, 1949. Dr. Scott was then a Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. During their marriage of seventy years they had two children, James and Jeff, and three grandchildren.

Margaret was a graduate of Montgomery College and loved to play the piano and sing. For many years she sang first soprano in the Masterworks Chorus in Washington, D.C.

Following cremation, the family will privately remember and celebrate Margaret's life.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kenworthy Funeral Home
Download Now