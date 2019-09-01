|
Margaret E. Scott
Hanover - Margaret E. Scott, age 93, died on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek Nursing Care in Hanover, PA. She was born in Decatur, IN on November 11, 1925 to Rev. Arthur and Meta (Starke) Hinz and was the youngest of three children.
After graduating from high school, she joined the FBI in Cleveland during WW II as a stenographer. After the War, she met her husband, Dr. Robert Scott, at a Veterans Club. They were married on February 28, 1949. Dr. Scott was then a Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. During their marriage of seventy years they had two children, James and Jeff, and three grandchildren.
Margaret was a graduate of Montgomery College and loved to play the piano and sing. For many years she sang first soprano in the Masterworks Chorus in Washington, D.C.
Following cremation, the family will privately remember and celebrate Margaret's life.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 1, 2019