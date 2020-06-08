Margaret I. Hankey
Hanover - Margaret Isabel Hankey, 92, of Hanover, PA, entered her eternal home in the arms of Jesus on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Born on October 4, 1927 to Harry & Carmen (Deamer) Louey, she was the last remaining child of 8. Her siblings preceding her in death were Vesta, Marie Anna, Pauline, Naomi May, Evelyn, Harry Nicholas, and John Charles.
She was the loving and devoted wife of 49 years to the late Clair A. Hankey who preceded her in death in 1995. She is also preceded in death by 2 sons, infant Bobby Hankey, and James A. Hankey, 51, of Hanover, who passed in 2007. She leaves behind her daughter Dorothy I. Ehrhart, and son-in-law Eugene Ehrhart, of Lititz, PA, and their children, grandson Todd E. Ehrhart and his wife Umaisha Fathimath of Chicago, IL, and granddaughter Megan N. Ehrhart-Hybinette, and her husband, Knut Hybinette, of Grandbury, TX, as well as grandson James A. Hankey II and his wife Molly Hankey of Abbottstown, PA, along with their children, Joelle M. Hankey and Chaya A. Hankey, and grandson Joshua A. Hankey and his wife Stephanie N. Hankey of New Oxford, PA, along with their children, Joshua A. Hankey Jr., and Emily G. Hankey.
Margaret was a devout Christian who loved Jesus and read her Bible until it fell apart. She was a lively and spry woman who had strong opinions and a soft heart. Margaret's walls were decorated with pictures of her family and friends, who loved her very much. She loved to spoil her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her younger days she enjoyed cross-country road-trips with her husband Clair and had visited all 50 states and beyond to Canada, Mexico, and Australia. She loved to kick up her heels at Dutch Country Restaurant's senior citizen blue-grass dance nights and took pleasure in her flower-gardens and jigsaw puzzles.
She worked as a domestic-house-cleaner for 40 years, and at Hanover Wire Cloth for 10 years. She was a member of Saint Matthew Lutheran Church for almost 60 years, where she taught Sunday School for 50 years. Margaret attended Hanover First Church of God weekly for the past 15 years. Her other memberships included the local AARP at Hanover Trinity United Church of Christ, The Lioness Club of Hanover, The Walkers of Hanover, the Heart Club of Hanover Hospital, as well as the Winross Collectors of America.
The private memorial service will be held graveside at the family's discretion. At Margaret's request, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Feed the Children (www.feedthechildren.org), Christian Appalachian Project (www.Christianapp.org), or In Touch Ministries (www.InTouch.org).
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.