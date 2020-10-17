Margaret J. "Molly" Mancini
Hanover - Margaret "Molly" Jones Mancini, age 60, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9th at her home with friends and family by her side.
Molly was born September 12th, 1960 in West Chester, Pennsylvania to John Richard Jones and Helen Wirt Naill. They returned to Hanover, Pennsylvania shortly thereafter.
Molly was a graduate of Mercersburg Academy's class of 1979 and a graduate of Florida Atlantic University's class of 1984 and Florida International 1986. Molly had a deep admiration for Mercersburg Academy, where she has been actively involved for years, most notably previously serving as the President of the Mercersburg Alumni Council for two consecutive terms. Mercersburg had given Molly some of her most cherished memories, and it holds a very special place in her heart.
In addition to her Mercersburg leadership role, Molly was also a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and served on the Hanover Hospital Auxiliary, Utz Woman's Mentoring Group, and Rice Family Foundation.
Molly worked all her professional life in the food industry, from starting her own catering business to her most recent role on the Research and Development Innovation Team within Utz Quality Foods. Her longstanding interest in the food industry yielded incredible culinary skills, which she enthusiastically shared with friends and family.
Molly was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend to many, always offering words of encouragement to all. She is preceded in death by her father John Richard Jones and is survived by her mother Helen Naill Jones, her husband John Anthony Mancini, son John Armando Mancini and daughter Ava McCall Mancini, Sister Elizabeth Jones Sisca, brother-in-law Francis Joseph Sisca , nieces Haydn Jane Sisca, Hellena Naill Sisca, nephews William John Sisca and Matthew Emil Sisca.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Oct 31 at 11:00 am. The service can also be seen via live stream at www.kenworthyfh.com
.
A visitation will be offered Friday, October 30th, at St. Matthews Church, 30 W. Chestnut Street, Hanover, PA 17331 from 5 to 8 pm. Masks must be worn, and social distancing will be maintained.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made on-line to: Molly Jones Mancini 79' Mercersburg Scholarship Fund, https://www.mercersburg.edu/make-gift
or mailed to: Attention Tim Couch, The Mercersburg Academy, 100 Academy Drive, Mercersburg, PA 17236: MJM Scholarship Fund.
The family has entrusted the arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com