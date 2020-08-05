Margaret Lehigh
New Oxford - Margaret E. Lehigh, age 85, passed away on August 3, 2020 at the Brethren Home Community in New Oxford.
Margaret was born in Hanover on May 12, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Alvin Lehigh and Viola (Miller) Lehigh. She graduated from Eichelberger High School and worked as a clerk for numerous department stores. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Brethren Church and enjoyed knitting, reading and is survived by several cousins.
Services and Interment are being held privately by the family at Pleasant Hill Cemetery under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Bible Helps, PO Box 391, Hanover PA 17331.
