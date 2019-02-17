Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Gettysburg United Methodist Church,
30 West High Street,
Gettysburg, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Gettysburg United Methodist Church,
30 West High Street,
Gettysburg, PA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:30 PM
Parklawn Cemetery
Rockville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Mallorey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Lehman Mallorey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Lehman Mallorey Obituary
Margaret Lehman Mallorey

Hanover - Margaret Lehman Mallorey, 86, went to live with God on February 11, 2019.

Peggy was born in Washington, D.C. to Karl Odell and Dorothy Shoemaker Lehman. She attended Wilson High School in D.C., and Sullins College, Bristol, VA. She was employed by NSA, and later part time at the Apple Tree Boutique in Gettysburg, PA.

She resided in D.C., Kensington, MD, and Lake Heritage in Gettysburg, PA, before moving to Hanover, PA.

She leaves behind her husband of more than 62 years, Donald L. Mallorey, her son, Walter L. Mallorey (Wendy) Dover, PA., her daughter, Dorothy M. Brady (John) of Westminster, MD and four grandchildren: Karl Mallorey, Jeanne Mallorey, Margaret Brady and Kellie Brady.

Gathering and visitation will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 West High Street, in Gettysburg, PA from 9:30-10:30 am. A memorial service will begin at 10:30 am. Burial services will be at 2:30 pm at Parklawn Cemetery in Rockville, MD.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or .
Published in Evening Sun on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.