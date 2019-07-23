|
|
Margaret R. Cluck
Littlestown - Margaret R. Cluck, 94, of Littlestown died Friday, July 19, at her home. She was the wife of Robert F. Cluck who died May 16, 1992. Born July 22, 1924 in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Ivan P.,Sr. and Bernice (Lizor) Barnhart. Margaret retired from Jack Tar of Littlestown after many years of service. She is survived by her daughters Angela Demler of DeFuniack Springs, FL and Melody Crabbs and Donnie of Littlestown; 4 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great Great Grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and her sister Bernice I Etter of Fayetteville. She was predeceased by her brothers: Ivan P. Barnhart, Jr. and Charles Barnhart.
Margaret was a member of Bethel Assembly of God, Littlestown, where she was involved with Women's Workshop and Heritage Ministry. She loved knitting, reading, traveling and spending time with her family.
Memorial Service is Saturday, Sept 27, at 11 A.M. at her church with The Rev. Garry Sheaffer officiating. There will be no viewing; however, the family will receive friends from 10 -11 A.M. Saturday at church. Interment was private in Flohr's Cemetery, Cashtown. Contributions in Margaret's name may be sent to her church @ 1125 Frederick Pike, Littlestown, PA 17340 or Hanover VNA Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on July 23, 2019