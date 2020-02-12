Services
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Stair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret R. Stair


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret R. Stair Obituary
Margaret R. Stair

Littlestown - Margaret R. Stair, 100, and formerly of Littlestown, died Wednesday, February 12, at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. She was the wife of Wilson J. Stair who died November 27, 1997. Born June 4, 1919 in Mt. Joy Township, she was the daughter of the late Walter S. and Estella (Snyder) Shriver. Margie was a Littlestown High School graduate and worked as a secretary for Cambridge Rubber Company of Taneytown during the war. She was a homemaker and helped on the family farm. Surviving is her son, Bruce W. Stair, of Littlestown. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Littlestown. Margie loved gardening, working on the family farm and caring for family. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions have been asked to go to a . Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -