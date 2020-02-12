|
|
Margaret R. Stair
Littlestown - Margaret R. Stair, 100, and formerly of Littlestown, died Wednesday, February 12, at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. She was the wife of Wilson J. Stair who died November 27, 1997. Born June 4, 1919 in Mt. Joy Township, she was the daughter of the late Walter S. and Estella (Snyder) Shriver. Margie was a Littlestown High School graduate and worked as a secretary for Cambridge Rubber Company of Taneytown during the war. She was a homemaker and helped on the family farm. Surviving is her son, Bruce W. Stair, of Littlestown. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Littlestown. Margie loved gardening, working on the family farm and caring for family. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions have been asked to go to a . Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020