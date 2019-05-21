|
Margaret T. Overbaugh
Hanover - Margaret T. "Peg" Overbaugh, 88, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover. She was the wife of Philip J. Overbaugh who died January 10, 2011.
Born December 2, 1930 in Bedford, she was the daughter of Floyd H. and Mary Elizabeth (Arnold) Heacock.
Peg was previously a teacher of girl's health and physical education at Eichelberger High School and a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Hanover. She was a 1948 graduate of Bedford High School and in 1952 earned her Bachelor's degree from Lock Haven State Teacher's College. Peg also volunteered at the Guthrie Memorial Library and St. Vincent Thrift Shop.
Surviving are six children, Robert Overbaugh and wife Maryellen of Pittsburgh, Jo Barnhart and husband Rich of Hanover, Tom Overbaugh of Newark, DE, Philip Overbaugh and partner Craig Johnson of Austin, TX, Lynn Grasmick of Gettysburg, and Cathy Holland and husband Bill of Denver, CO; eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Mary Elizabeth Griffin of Pittsburgh, F. Eugene Heacock of Hershey, Catherine Shaffer of Lancaster, Joseph Heacock of Lenhartville, and James Heacock of Phoenixville. She was preceded in death by two siblings John Heacock and Ruth Ann Sitler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Hanover with Rev. Michael P. Reid II as celebrant. Burial will follow in Annunciation Cemetery, McSherrystown. Friends and relatives will be received Monday May 27, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with the rosary recited at 8:00 p.m.
Contributions in memory of Peg may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 220 Third St, Hanover, PA 17331, the Guthrie Memorial Hanover Library, 2 Library Pl, Hanover, PA 17331, or Compassionate Care Hospice, 1513 Cedar Cliff Drive, Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA, 17011.
Published in Evening Sun on May 21, 2019