Margherita L. Spencer



Hanover - Margherita Louise Spencer, 86, of Hanover, PA, entered into God's eternal care peacefully Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at home with her loving family by her side.



Born December 22, 1932, in Greensburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Frances (Forzani) Fontanella. Margherita was the loving wife of the late Marion G. Spencer who died April 28, 2017 and with whom she shared sixty-three years of marriage.



Margherita was a 1950 graduate of Greensburg High School, Greensburg, PA. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, caring for the neighborhood children, and her pets.



Margherita is survived by her loving sons, Martin G. Spencer and Michael G. Spencer, both of Hanover, PA. She was preceded in death by all her siblings.



Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, PA.



The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com. Published in Evening Sun on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary