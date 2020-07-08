Margie N. TopperWest Manchester Twp. - Margie N. Topper, age 90, entered into God's eternal care according to His promise in John 3:16, on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Country Meadows of York-West.Born November 23, 1929, in Hanover, she was the daughter of the late Claude P. and Anna J. (Huggins) Bankert.Margie was the loving wife of the late Robert C. Topper, who died July 30, 1999, and with whom she celebrated 47 years of marriage.She is survived by her children, Jeffrey K. Topper and his wife, Judith, of Hanover, Karen L. Firestone and her husband, Denny, of York; five grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, Irene Burns, Romaine Orris, Herman Bankert, Clair Bankert, Elsie Allison, Goldie Winter, Meriam Werner and Claude Bankert Jr., as well as a grandson, Matthew Firestone.Margie was a long time member of Calvary Bible Church of Hanover.There will be a viewing from 9:00 to 10:00 AM on Friday, July 10, 2020, immediately followed by the funeral service which will be held at William E. Little Funeral Homes, Inc., 2150 Carlisle Road, Shiloh, with The Rev. Daniel W. Dellosso, Jr., officiating. Private burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Bible Church, 603 Wilson Avenue, Hanover PA 17331.