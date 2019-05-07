Services
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Margot Parr Obituary
Margot Parr

Thomasville - Margot M. (Schidlowski) Parr, 81, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at UPMC Pinnacle Hanover Hospital. Margot was a resident of Thomasville and the wife of the late Carroll E. Parr, who died on March 12, 2011.

Margot was born October 9, 1937 in Berlin, Germany, the daughter of the late Werner and Grete (Frundt) Schidlowski.

Margot was a member of the Hanover YMCA and loved to cook and play bingo.

Margot is survived by four sons, Ruben Parr and his wife Denise of Martville, NY, Jack Parr and his wife Nancy of Dover, Larry Parr and his wife Carole of Hanover and Michael Parr and his wife Susan of East Berlin, three daughters, Christina Burns and her husband John of Thomasville, Linda Kress and her husband Thomas of Hanover, and Tammy Shore and husband Fred of Spring Grove, 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, two sisters, Christa Parr of Abbottstown and Heiderose Depping of Berlin, Germany, and one brother, Hansi Schidlowski of Germany. She was predeceased by five brothers and one sister.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 AM, at the Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St. East Berlin, with Pastor Dan Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Holtzschwamm union Cemetery, Thomasville. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday, from 9 AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to YMCA Hanover area, 500 George St., Hanover, PA 17331 and or York Co. S.P.C.A., 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA. 17406. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on May 7, 2019
