Marguerite "Fritzie" Spangler
York - Marguerite A. Spangler died peacefully on August 10, 2019 at Manor Care Kingston Court. She was the wife of Jeffrey L. Galbraith.
Born January 20, 1934 in McSherrystown, PA, Fritzie was the youngest child of the late Arlington and Geraldine (Lippy) Spangler. She graduated from Delone Catholic High School in 1951 and was an expert executive assistant at Bendix in York until its closure, and then at the York plant of Standard Register. She spent her final 20 years working as a Buyer for Standard Register. Fritzie was a lifetime boating enthusiast, enjoying countless excursions with her loving family. Later in life, Fritzie was an avid golfer. While admittedly not the best golfer, she was certainly the best dressed golfer. Her interests and ability to shop and accessorize were legendary.
In addition to her husband, Fritzie is survived by her sister, Constance Hartlab of McSherrystown and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Lucille, Catherine, Louise, Gloria "Jimmy" and her brother, Edward.
Following cremation, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 St. Peter's Catholic Church, 121 South 2nd Street, Columbia, PA with the Rev. Anthony Swamy as celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to Mass. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. All are invited following the Mass to John Wright Restaurant in Wrightsville for a luncheon. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, York are entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Catholic Church or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2000 Linglestown Rd, Suite 201, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Her family would like to thank the staff at ManorCare for their attentive care and the loving attention to Fritzie by her niece, Colleen Foreman, her friends, Pat Smith, Deb Kohr, Doris Urey and Father Swamy.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 15, 2019