Maria Sutton
Gettysburg - Maria J. Sutton, 75, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Maria was born February 22, 1944 in Hanover, the daughter of the late Bernard A. and Mary E. (Weaver) Moore.
Maria is survived by three brothers, Bernard J. Moore and his wife Ann Marie of New Oxford, Dennis Moore and his wife Ann, of New Oxford and Michael Moore of Hanover, two sisters, Kathryne Kay Black, of Lancaster and Paula Knouse of Hanover, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Terry, Jerry and Philip Moore, and one sister, Helene Lang.
Following cremation, services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc. 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on May 12, 2019