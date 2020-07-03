1/
Marian A. Reaver
1928 - 2020
Marian A. Reaver

Gettysburg - Marian A. Reaver, 91, of Gettysburg, died Thursday, July 2, at Gettysburg Center. She was the wife of G. Richard Reaver of Gettysburg. She was also the widow of Alton H. "Jim" Boyd. They had been married for 30 years. Born September 26, 1928 in Gettysburg, Marian was the daughter of the late Bruce & Myrtle (Orner) Taylor. She was a Biglerville High School graduate and was retired from Littonian Shoe Company after 20 years of employment.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her son, Dennis J. Boyd & Sandi of Littlestown; her step son, David Reaver & companion, Missy Green, of Gettysburg and her step daughter, Donna Ohler & Randy of Littlestown and her sister, Carolyn Weaver of Aspers. Marian was a member of Redeemer's UCC, Littlestown.

Graveside Memorial Service is private in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. Memorials in Marian's name may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital - 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or American Heart Association - 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.




Published in Evening Sun from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
