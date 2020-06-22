Marian (Gladfelter) Ambrosius
Hanover - Marian (Gladfelter) Ambrosius, 99 1/2, who was formerly of Glenville, died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. She was the wife of the late Arthur W. Ambrosius.
Graveside services will be held at 1:30 PM Friday June 26, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery, Boundary and Westminster Ave, Hanover, PA with Rev. Julian E. Hall, officiating.
Mrs. Ambrosius was born on December 20, 1920 in Codorus Township and was a daughter of the late Horace F. and Annie K. (Kerr) Gladfelter.
A homemaker, she had worked at R.H. Sheppard in Hanover for several years and was a babysitter for many years. She also volunteered at the voting polls in Manheim Township for many years.
She was a member of St. Jacob's UCC Church, Glenville and had been a former member of St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, where she had taught a children's Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the Ladies Group of both congregations, the Christian Endeavor Group and the Sewing Group of the church.
Marian leaves three children, Bonnie A. Miller of Hanover, Richard C. Ambrosius (Susan) of Spring Grove and Lana A. Loring (Roger) of Hayes VA; Four Grandchildren, Chad J. Ambrosius (Kristel), Lena V. Gavazzi (Jeffrey), Shawn P. Ambrosius and Vanessa L. Mahaney (John); Five Great Grandchildren, Emma and Quintilio Gavazzi, Fallon Mahaney, Sadie and Tessa Ambrosius. She was also predeceased by a son, Ned T. Ambrosius, Grandchildren, Andrea Neiderer, Nikki and Larissa Miller, and great grandson, Blaise Neiderer and by three sisters and two brothers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob's Stone UCC Church, 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville, PA 17329.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.