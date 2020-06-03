Marian E. Billett
1931 - 2020
Marian E. Billett

Hanover - Marian E. (Fissel) Billett, 88, died peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020 with care by the VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove HOSPICE, at The Village of Utz Terrace in Hanover, PA.

She was the wife of the late Alfred R. Billett, her loving husband of 63 years, who died June 29, 2015.

Marian was born September 28, 1931, in Mt. Union, PA, the daughter of the late Raymond H. and Catherine L. (Rohrbaugh) Fissel.

She graduated from East Berlin High School in 1949 and attended Thompson's Business School in York, PA. Her bookkeeping career spanned many years in York before she retired and took a job at Pressel's Florist in Hanover. Marian was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in East Berlin.

Marian was a sweet spirit whose big smile brightened everyone's day. She loved talking with people and welcomed everyone she met with a cheery hello and encouraged them to share their stories and interests.

She loved to travel and enjoyed adventures with Al that included tours to Alaska, Nova Scotia, and Hawaii, but also enjoyed road trips with the family to New England, the Jersey shore and Longwood Gardens.

She was passionate about flowers and gardening. Her beautiful perennial gardens were famous among her friends and neighbors, and she was always happy to share her gardening expertise and tips.

Her family took center stage in her life. She was the biggest cheerleader of her family's accomplishments and was always there with love and support. She instilled in her kids and grandchild a can-do sense, and a love of reading, music and theatre.

She is survived by two daughters, Jacqui (Billett) LeBeau and her husband Larry of Spring Grove, PA; and Di (Billett) Hershey and her husband, Rob of Dillsburg, PA; one granddaughter, Kate (Shirilla) Steele and her husband Jamie and their son, Theo, and daughter, Emerson of Seattle WA. She was predeceased by a son, Michael.

Funeral services will be private. A Celebration of Life ceremony is planned for later this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VNA of Hanover and Spring Grove HOSPICE, 440 N. Madison St. Hanover, PA 17331, or Longwood Gardens, P.O. Box 501, Kennett Square, PA 19348-0501

Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.






Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
