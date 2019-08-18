|
|
Marian G. Masemer
New Oxford - Marian G. Masemer, 89 of New Oxford, PA passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at UPMC Hanover Hospital.
Born February 23, 1930 in Lemoyne, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles & Martha (Anderson) Weaver. Mrs. Masemer was predeceased by her husband of thirty six years, Frank Masemer, who died in 1985.
She attended Mummert's Church of the Brethren in East Berlin, PA and later in her life attended Harvest Time Temple Church in Hanover, PA. Mrs. Masemer enjoyed traveling, hunting, knitting, crocheting, playing cards and working on puzzles. She had been employed by Knouse Food Co-op for several years.
Mrs. Masemer is survived by her seven children; Gregory Masemer of Maysville, WV, Deborah Kern and husband Glenn of York Springs, PA, Stephen Masemer and wife Sue of Loretto, MN, Linda Heindel and husband Donnie of York, PA, J. Douglas Masemer and wife Lesa of Thomasville, PA, Martha Grim and husband Paul of East Berlin, PA and Mycala Stetler and husband Bradley of New Cumberland, PA, fourteen grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren and two brothers J. Warren Weaver of Hanover, PA and David Morris of Missouri. She was predeceased by a great grandson, Austyn Aiello, a sister, Lois Danner and a brother, Charles Weaver.
Graveside Funeral Services and Interment were held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Mummert's Church Cemetery, 391 Mummert's Church Road, Abbottstown, PA with Rev. Elder Harry Nell, officiating. Mrs. Masemer had requested to her family not to have a public viewing and in lieu of flowers for memorials to be sent to the Good Samaritan Fund, C/O The Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350 or Pink Out, 1150 Carlisle Street, Suite 10, Hanover, PA 17331. The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements, online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Aug. 18, 2019