Marian J. Louey
Hanover - Marian Janet Louey, 90, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Wednesday September 4, 2019 at the Hanover Hall Nursing Home, Hanover, PA.
Born in April 6, 1929, the daughter of the late John M. and Anna V. (Strausbaugh) Swartz and wife of the late Harry N. Louey, Jr. who passed away June 12, 1995.
A graduate of Eichelberger High School Class of 1947. Retired from Doubleday after 30 years of service.
A lifelong member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church where she also taught children's Sunday School classes. She had a great love for animals, enjoyed cooking, quilting, and was active at the SlimTime Spa. She especially loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Eugene N. Louey and wife Anne, Hanover, PA, and Russell L. Louey and wife Cynthia, Haymarket, VA. Four grandchildren, Carrie (Louey) Davies and husband Danial, Russell Louey and wife Allison, Kevin Louey, Abbie (Louey) Gosnell and husband Mac. Six great-grandchildren, Sarah and Nicholas Davies, Dylan and Colin Louey and Louise and Cora Gosnell.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond and Clyde Swartz and three sisters, Kathleen Shearer, Ruthanna Starner and Emma Runk.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Marian's life will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut Street, Hanover, PA, with the Rev. Kathryn A. Schroeder officiating. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the church. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name can be made to the York County S.P.C.A., 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406 or St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 30 West Chestnut Street, Hanover, PA 17331.rthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 5, 2019