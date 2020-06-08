Marie A. Arthur
Hanover - Marie A. Arthur, 89, entered into God's care Monday, June 8, 2020, at SpiriTrust Lutheran The Village at Utz Terrace, Hanover, PA, of natural causes. Marie was the loving wife of the late Justus G. Arthur who died October 22, 2008, and with whom she shared 55 years of marriage.
Born October 5, 1930, in New Oxford, PA, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Corrine (Smith) Poist.
Marie was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville, PA, and the Catholic War Veterans Post 1342 Auxiliary in Bonneauville, PA.
Marie is survived by five children, Vickie L. Fleming and husband Russell of Hampstead, MD, Peggy A. Miller and husband, Terry L. of Hanover, Thomas J. Arthur and wife, Karen B. of Gettysburg, Cathy M. Waltz and husband, Timothy W. of Littlestown, and Stephen G. Arthur of Littlestown; a daughter-in-law, Kimberly S. Arthur of Hanover; eight grandchildren, Tanya Kurzmiller, Tammy Rutzebeck, Jessica Gehman, Christina Measel, Aaron Waltz, Melissa Knouse, Douglas Sponseller, and Jennifer Brann; fifteen great-grandchildren, Owen Kurzmiller, Gabrielle Kurzmiller, Ethan Rutzebeck, Samantha Rutzebeck, Colby Gehman, Parker Gehman, Jasper Gehman, Henry Sponseller, Harper Sponseller, Brady Knouse, Lilly Knouse, Aiden Waltz, Brynlee Waltz, Isaac Brann, and Ila Brann. She was preceded in death by a son, David M. Arthur; three great-grandchildren, David, John, and Arthur Knouse; two brothers, Richard Poist and Joseph Poist; and five sisters, Helen Lawrence, Mae Wierman, Mary Yingling, Anne Noel, and Teresa Beard.
A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Bonneauville, PA, will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church Cemetery, Bonneauville, PA.
Contributions in memory of Marie may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Homecare & Hospice, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, York, PA 17404, or St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 66 East Hanover Street, Gettysburg, (Bonneauville), PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.