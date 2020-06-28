Marie C. Bougourd
Marie C. Bougourd

Littlestown - Marie C. Bougourd, 82, of Littlestown, died Saturday, June 27, at Wellspan Gettysburg Hospital. She was the wife of Daniel E. Bougourd for 66 years. Born Oct 22, 1937 in Baltimore City, Marie was the daughter of the late James Joseph & Margaret Marie Crovo. She was a homemaker. Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters: Carol L. Anderson & Michael, Margaret Marie Bougourd, Virginia Marie Taylor & Rick; her three sons: Patrick Joseph Bougourd & Julia, Daniel E. Bougourd, Jr. and John A. Bougourd & Robin; her 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and her brother, Joseph Crovo. Marie was

predeceased by her sister and her four brothers. She was an avid reader and loved playing Bingo.

Funeral Service is Wednesday, July 1, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with the Rev. C. Anthony Miller officiating. Viewing is Wednesday 10 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Online condolences may be shared on

www.littlesfh.com.




Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Little's Funeral Home
JUL
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Little's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

