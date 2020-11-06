1/1
Marie E. Appler
Marie E. Appler

Littlestown - Marie E. Appler, 88, of Littlestown, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov 5, at Martin's Home Care, Kingsdale. She was the widow of Donald M. Appler who died in 1987. Born July 20, 1932 in New Oxford, Marie was the daughter of the late Earl F. & Hazel (McIlwee) Flickinger. She was a 1950 Littlestown High School graduate and been employed with several sewing factories in Littlestown. Marie retired from Littonian Shoe Co.

Surviving are her two daughters, Doreen E. Storm & Harold of Littlestown and Rhonda M. Smith & Dennis of Hanover; her two grandsons, Cory A. & Darren A. Storm; two great granddaughters, Kailey & Carley Storm; her sister Gloria Pavy of Metairie, LA and her brother David Chronister & Betty of York. Marie was predeceased by her brothers, Richard & Harold Flickinger and her sisters, Velma Millheim and Mary Bream. She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God, Littlestown and their Women's Workshop. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, spending time with her family and loved her grand dogs, Roscoe and Rosie.

Funeral Service is Tuesday, Nov 10, at 11 A.M. at Bethel Assembly of God with Pastors, Richard Ritenour, Garry Sheaffer and Leah Yingling officiating. Viewing is Monday, Nov 9, from 6 - 8 P.M.at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown. Interment is in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. COVID-19 regulations will be followed with masks required and social distancing in funeral home and in church. Memorials in Marie's name may be sent to her church @ 1125 Frederick Pike, Littlestown, PA 17340 or Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.




Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home
34 Maple Avenue
Littlestown, PA 17340
(717) 359-4224
